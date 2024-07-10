33,521 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total value of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,256.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock valued at $62,514,142 over the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REGN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN opened at $1,054.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $688.52 and a 1-year high of $1,081.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,004.65 and a 200-day moving average of $960.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

