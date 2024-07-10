Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” by Scotiabank

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $744,956.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,835,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Braze by 537.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,584,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Braze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Braze by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,315,000 after buying an additional 480,179 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

