Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Core Scientific Price Performance

NASDAQ CORZ opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,513,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

