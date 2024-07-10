Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Illumina stock opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $195.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Illumina by 1,319.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Illumina by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

