Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

Avantor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,457,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,837,000 after acquiring an additional 211,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Avantor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,561,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,298,000 after purchasing an additional 624,369 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Avantor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 9,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180,937 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,099,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,544,000 after buying an additional 297,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $156,455,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

