IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IQVIA worth $35,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in IQVIA by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 808,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,635,000 after buying an additional 121,872 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.22. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

