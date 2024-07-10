602,032 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 602,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,983,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

