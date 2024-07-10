Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 203,684 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.51% of Cognex worth $36,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,641,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,862,000 after buying an additional 1,260,282 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $12,417,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Cognex by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

