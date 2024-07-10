Jennison Associates LLC Invests $34.74 Million in Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,743,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NASDAQ KYTX opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($12.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

