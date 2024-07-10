Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 3,040,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,120,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.77.

Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

