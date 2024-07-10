Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.59

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.59 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 2278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBPH shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.70.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,045,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,515,000 after buying an additional 1,380,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,217,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,910,000 after buying an additional 591,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 937,998 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $5,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.