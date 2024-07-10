Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 542,085 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,278,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,085 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,145,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,005 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $14,762,000. Patient Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,363,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 1,046,091 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,819,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,201,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,479,000 after acquiring an additional 769,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

KOS stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $419.14 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

