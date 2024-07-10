Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 437,051 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.59% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $39,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after buying an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 163,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

