Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,176 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Five9 worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,286,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,397,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Five9 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,875,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,642.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,541 shares of company stock worth $2,024,537. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

