Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Shares Down 66.7%

Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) traded down 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 88,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £204,624.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

