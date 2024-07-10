PowerHouse Energy Group (LON:PHE) Trading 1.7% Higher

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc (LON:PHE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 15,351,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 27,226,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

PowerHouse Energy Group Stock Down 13.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.20 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.91.

PowerHouse Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc designs non-recyclable waste regeneration facilities to produce electricity, heat, and gases comprising hydrogen and methane in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Distributed Modular Generation for the advanced thermal treatment of waste streams and converting them to a synthesis gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerHouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.