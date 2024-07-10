Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 568 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $197.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.25.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.