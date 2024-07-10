NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of NOV worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in NOV by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 134,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NOV by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 454,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after buying an additional 42,717 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.