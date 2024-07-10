Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,884,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,205,000. Finally, Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,037,000.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.
SLAB opened at $114.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.47. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $166.94.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
