Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BMWYY opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.75 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.5397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Articles

