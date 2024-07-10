Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,159,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,389,000 after buying an additional 279,866 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,647,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,952,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.94. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.56%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

