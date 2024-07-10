Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,696 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kenvue by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $282,100,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kenvue by 3,367.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,057,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair started coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

