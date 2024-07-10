Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $14,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after purchasing an additional 128,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,159 shares of company stock valued at $203,549. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $97.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $96.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile



Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

