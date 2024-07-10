PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:ISD opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $13.16.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

