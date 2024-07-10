Almacenes Éxito S.A. Plans Annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EXTO)

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

NYSE:EXTO opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Almacenes Éxito has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Almacenes Éxito (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

