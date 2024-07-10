Moon Tropica (CAH) Price Hits $7.33

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for $7.33 or 0.00012530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Moon Tropica has a market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $119,501.08 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Moon Tropica Profile

Moon Tropica’s genesis date was December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,446,502 tokens. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official message board for Moon Tropica is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,236,269 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 7.09527111 USD and is down -7.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $106,881.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

