Bitcoin Trading Down 2.7% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,153.68 billion and approximately $27.30 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $58,503.63 on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.48 or 0.00583693 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00038488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00064343 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,809 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

