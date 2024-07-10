Mdex (MDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.97 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Mdex token can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded 25.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

