Polymath Price Tops $0.0899 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $83.17 million and $9,126.79 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0899 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.02 or 0.00112847 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

