Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $530.67 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $565.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.22.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

