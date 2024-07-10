Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 19,997 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2,268.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. The company has a market cap of $760.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

