Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,181 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Gentex by 12.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after buying an additional 3,330,502 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Gentex by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 38,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Gentex by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GNTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

