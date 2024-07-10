Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,570,000 after buying an additional 55,601 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 648.1% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 115.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $45,911,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.81.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

