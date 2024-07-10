Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Aramark by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period.

Aramark Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

