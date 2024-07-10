Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after acquiring an additional 198,069 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

