Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,194 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Middleby worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Middleby by 28.5% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 56,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,204.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middleby Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $120.02 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Featured Stories

