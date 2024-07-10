Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in CoStar Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $71.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

