Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Spire worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Spire by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

SR stock opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

