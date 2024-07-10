Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,697 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,343,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,326,000 after purchasing an additional 246,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cummins by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,153,000 after purchasing an additional 167,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

CMI opened at $268.82 on Wednesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

