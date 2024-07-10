Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,540 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE KNX opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNX

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.