Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,059,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,986 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Corteva by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,148,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,096,000 after acquiring an additional 158,741 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

