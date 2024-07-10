Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 581 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

View Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

About Steel Dynamics

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.