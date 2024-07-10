Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,036 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Donaldson worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 84,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCI stock opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.50. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.84 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCI. Raymond James started coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

