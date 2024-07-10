Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.98.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

