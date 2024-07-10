Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 202.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after purchasing an additional 997,912 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after buying an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alcoa by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.42.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

