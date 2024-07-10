Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $12.39 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,932 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,459 shares of company stock worth $128,049,749. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $530.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

