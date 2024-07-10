TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $74,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $523,533.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,132.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

