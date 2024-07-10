Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,604,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 44.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $240.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $245.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.24.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

