Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,523.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

