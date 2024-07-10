Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 377,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after buying an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $930,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $1,943,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Amdocs by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 108,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

